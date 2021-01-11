Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Arrives In Germany Ahead Of Mass Rollout

THE coronavirus vaccine from US manufacturer Moderna arrives in Germany ahead of the planned mass rollout across the country.

According to Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, the COVID vaccine has been delivered to a central point in Germany today (January 11) and will make its way to federal states on Tuesday.

When the vaccination centres receive the doses, the rollout will begin, said the CDU politician on Monday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”.

Jens Spahn did, however, state that there will be no choice as to whether German residents will get the Moderna vaccine or the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine.

According to the Federal Minister of Health, the difference between the two is too small for such discussions.

He expects two million cans of Moderna for Germany by the end of the quarter and 50 million cans over the course of the year.

The news comes after the German health authorities reported, on Monday (January 11) 12,497 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 343 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. which means the totals are at 1,921,024 and 40,686, respectively, while the number of active cases in the country has been estimated at about 334,800.

