Man Found Dead In Luxury Car In Spain’s Benahavís

MAN found shot dead in luxury car in Spain’s Benahavís

Guardia Civil are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a Bentley sports car at the affluent Capanes del Golf urbanization in Benahavís in the Costa del Sol at around 9pm on Sunday, January 10. The lifeless body had suffered several gunshot wounds to the neck and chest. Officials believe the man had just arrived before he was killed, as the car, which has Moroccan number plates, still had the engine running.

Police sources believe this to have been a professional hit; it is possible that the automatic locking system of the high-end car hampered the assassins as the victim was shot from outside the car, by at least two different automatic weapons.

The body has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of Malaga where a post-mortem will be carried out.

