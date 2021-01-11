Man dies from serious injuries following dog attack in Girona

A 32-year-old resident of Cassa de la Selva in Girona died early in the morning of January 10 from injuries caused by a dog that attacked him.

The attack reportedly took place at around 9pm on Saturday, January 9, when the victim took a friend’s dog for a walk.

The dog, an American Staffordshire Terrier, a breed which is considered to be potentially dangerous in Spain, attacked the man, causing serious injuries to his left arm.

The reason for the attack is unknown and is being investigated.

A witness called the Local Police, who arrived within minutes and shot the dog which was being very aggressive, preventing them and the paramedics from approaching the victim.

The man was stabilised at the scene and taken to the Josep Trueta Hospital in Girona in a critical condition. He was admitted to the ICU, where he died the following morning due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The Cassa de la Selva Council has announced that an official day of mourning will be decreed and the flags will fly at half-mast on January 11 and 12.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are now handling the investigation into the attack.

