Man arrested for molesting 11-year-old in broad daylight

A MAN was arrested yesterday, Sunday, January 11, in Zaragoza for molesting an 11-year-old girl in broad daylight.

Local Police report that at around 8pm, two men walking in the Paseo de Echegaray saw a man approaching the child who was playing with the snow and touching her inappropriately.

The witnesses called the police and stopped the man from leaving the area until the officers arrived.

The detainee, from Barcelona and with no fixed abode, was found to have a criminal record for corruption of minors.

