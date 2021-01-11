Man, 51, arrested on suspicion of double murder

Detectives have arrested a 51-year-old on suspicion of two counts of murder in Illford.

A MURDER investigation was launched on Sunday, January 10, after police were called to a house in Tavistock Gardens at 4.25am following reports of a disturbance.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, where they found two men, aged 43 and 45, with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old woman was also found injured and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. A Taser was discharged during the arrest.

She was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries and then taken into police custody. She has since been released under investigation

Homicide detectives in the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating to understand the full circumstances, including how the parties were known to each other.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after 4am on Monday, January 11, and has been remanded into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Tavistock Gardens area in the early hours of Sunday, January 10, who hasn’t already spoken to police.

“We have made two arrests as part of a fast-paced investigation that is piecing together the circumstances of how the two men died.

“We need to hear from anybody who knew these men or anything about the sequence of events that led to their untimely deaths.”

Anyone who has information that could assist police should call the incident room on 020 8345 1570.

Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 1027/10 Jan.

