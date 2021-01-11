Man, 51, arrested on suspicion of double murder

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Man, 51, arrested on suspicion of double murder
CREDIT: Met Police

Detectives have arrested a 51-year-old on suspicion of two counts of murder in Illford.

A MURDER investigation was launched on Sunday, January 10, after police were called to a house in Tavistock Gardens at 4.25am following reports of a disturbance.

-- Advertisement --

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, where they found two men, aged 43 and 45, with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, both men were pronounced dead at the scene.


A 28-year-old woman was also found injured and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. A Taser was discharged during the arrest.

She was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries and then taken into police custody. She has since been released under investigation


Homicide detectives in the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating to understand the full circumstances, including how the parties were known to each other.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after 4am on Monday, January 11, and has been remanded into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Tavistock Gardens area in the early hours of Sunday, January 10, who hasn’t already spoken to police.

“We have made two arrests as part of a fast-paced investigation that is piecing together the circumstances of how the two men died.

“We need to hear from anybody who knew these men or anything about the sequence of events that led to their untimely deaths.”

Anyone who has information that could assist police should call the incident room on 020 8345 1570.

Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 1027/10 Jan.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man, 51, arrested on suspicion of double murder”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleElche graffiti-writers traced
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here