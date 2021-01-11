Mallorca and Ibiza limit social gatherings to people from the same household.

Social and family gatherings between non-cohabitating people are prohibited in Mallorca and Ibiza from this Wednesday, January 13. There will be certain exceptions. People who live alone can be part of a single, extended unit. Minors can meet parents if they live at different addresses, as can couples if they don’t live together. A further exception applies to anyone who has to go to a different address to care for others. This measure will be in force until January 30 at least; it does not affect the likes of places of work or schools.

The closure of bars, restaurants, shopping centres and gyms also comes into force. The Balearic Islands governments objective is to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which now has an incidence of 617 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days in Mallorca and 690 in Ibiza, which is double the national rate.

The Ministry of Health will update the latest data on the pandemic on Monday. Those hospitalized for the disease have risen 39% since Christmas. Due to the situation in Barajas airport after the passage of Storm Filomena, the Pfizer vaccine arrived this morning in Vitoria and Barcelona instead from where it will be distributed.

Over in Europe, the death toll in Portugal from covid-19 is approaching the 8,000 thresholds, after health authorities confirmed 122 more deaths in 24 hours, a daily count unprecedented since the start of the pandemic.

