Madrid police ‘fine’ snowman for not wearing helmet

MUNICIPAL Police in Madrid ‘fined’ a snowman for failing to wear a helmet while he was on a motorbike.

While reminding people via social media of the importance of staying indoors due to the snow and ice in Madrid, the Municipal Police chose to share a lighter moment on their Twitter account, where they posted a photo of an officer talking to a snowman sitting on a motorbike, saying that they had fined him for not wearing a helmet or using chains. “Despite the warnings, some people never learn”, they said.

They jokingly added that the snowman had responded by saying, “officers, you leave me cold”.

Following that, they added on a more serious note “please stay indoors. The snow is turning into ice”. Therefore, if travelling is unavoidable, they have asked residents to use the underground, the only means of transport which has been operating in Spain’s capital over the past weekend. If travelling by car, chains or winter tyres must be used, the police have insisted.

A pesar de las advertencias, algunos no aprenden. El conductor de esta motocicleta fue sancionado por circular sin casco y sin las cadenas obligatorias. “Me dejan ustedes helado”, manifestó a los agentes.#Buentrabajo#BorrascaFilomena #NevadaEnMadrid pic.twitter.com/YXnNveA22O

— Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) January 10, 2021

