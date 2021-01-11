LOVE ISLAND Winner Amber Gill Signs Mills And Boon Sexy Novels Deal to release steamy stories

Amber Gill, the 23-year-old who won the 2019 series of TV’s ‘Love Island’, has signed a book deal with the famous romantic novels publisher, Bills & Boon, to release a series of steamy stories, drawing on her experiences of holiday flings in Majorca while filing the show.

-- Advertisement --



A spokesman for Mills & Boon said, “Mills & Boon have a solid fanbase but they are keen to diversify and attract younger readers. Amber is young, sexy, has a massive social media following. She’s got loads of experience in dating, as fans saw on the show, so she has loads of ideas. Amber is feisty and outspoken so she’ll come up with some great characters”.

Geordie girl Amber had a gripping love-triangle during the show, with Joanna Chimonides and ex-firefighter Michael Griffiths, but went on to win the show with Greg O’Shea, aged 25, an Irish rugby star, but their romance was short-lived.

Amber claims she is quite happy being single right now, “A relationship is not my main worry at the minute because I have too much going on to be worried about men! They actually don’t even come into my thoughts, which I like because it means life is very stress-free”.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Love Island Winner Amber Gill Signs Mills And Boon Sexy Novels Deal”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.