LIVERPOOL man shot in street attack, and found miles from where he is thought to have been shot.

Police were called to Ashover Avenue, Dovecot, at just before 8.30 pm on Sunday to reports of a shooting. The initial inquiries that were conducted by Merseyside Police indicated that the victim, in his 30s had been shot in the legs, and had originally been attacked around three miles away, in the region of Queens Drive and Lowerson Road, Clubmoor.

Rachel Wilson, Detective Chief Inspector said: “In this very early stage of the investigation, we’re keen to speak to anyone who was in either area at the time and saw this incident, or anything suspicious.

“Your information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage might prove vital as we find out exactly what happened.

“Firearms incidents have decreased in recent months, and we’re determined to keep reducing them for all of those communities affected. Tell us what you know and we’ll take positive action to remove those responsible and their weapon from the streets.”

Police have been reviewing CCTV footage in the area and performing house to house investigations.

