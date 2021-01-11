Italy: “Lombardy Is Approaching The Red Zone” Says Regions President

PRESIDENT of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, says that “Lombardy is approaching the red zone” after the contagiousness index (RT) passed to 1.24 in Lombardy, Italy.

“We are getting worse in all parameters,” Attilio Fontana said about the contagion situation in Italy’s most affected Covid region, Lombardy, where last week the Rt index “suddenly rose to 1.24”.

“Taking into account the new parameters we are certainly approaching the red zone,” explained the Lombard governor to Sky TG24 in the aftermath of a surge in new cases certified by the health ministry, with more than 3 thousand new positives traced in the region.

Fontana pulled no punches, indicating the seriousness of the situation Lombardy is facing: “We are getting worse and the situation must be monitored and kept under control. I hope that the Rt index, as well as hospital admissions, will decrease, but this is only a hope, if it does not happen the risk of the red zone is more than concrete”.

In particular, the new anti-contagion parameter that would be triggered for regions that exceed the threshold of 250 infected per 100 thousand inhabitants that the government would like to introduce from January 15 to define the red zones is worrying. For Fontana “the problem is that all these parameters should have their own homogeneity, so one should not be introduced with the exclusion of another, but with more clarity”.

“I hope that these numbers are reversed”, he added, but if there is no risk that the area of ​​the country so far most affected by Sars-Cov-2 will again be forced to close everything, in the opinion of the president of the Region, is more than concrete. “The swaying between orange, yellow and red zones does not lead to stability. I think we should focus on identifying the behaviours to be excluded and activities not to be carried out,” he added on the day of the face to face between the government and the Regions to discuss the installation of the next restrictions which will regulate the weeks following January 16.

