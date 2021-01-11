Ireland Has Highest Rate Of Covid Infections In The World

IRELAND now has the highest rate of new Covid infections in the world

Ireland has won a grim and unwanted race to become the country with the most new Covid-19 infections in the world, having registered 10,000 new cases per million people n the last seven days, according to the latest data released by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Just as worrying is the fact that 45 per cent of positives tested by the National Virus Reference Lab have turned out to be the more contagious mutant Covid strain first discovered in the UK.

Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he is “not ashamed” of how the government has handled the pandemic, and insisted that they have “always responded effectively” to the crisis.

Speaking with Pat Kenny on Newstalk, the Taoiseach said:

“We had been in a very prolonged period of restrictions of one kind or the other and coming into December period we had six weeks of Level 5.

“The socialisation that emerged in December alongside the new variants, and as Prof Paul Moynagh pointed out, don’t underestimate the seasonality of this virus”.

On Monday, January 11, Ireland had 1,575 people hospitalised with Covid-19, 146 of whom were in the ICU.

