INSURANCE won’t pay out for snow damage in Spain caused by Storm Filomena

In a further blow to those who have been effected by the icy weather brought by Storm Filomena, the Consorcio de Compensacion de Seguros (CCS) has revealed that damage caused by snowfall will not be covered under most insurance policies. While damage caused to property by flooding and windstorms exceeding 120 kilometres per hour will be compensated for, any harm originating from the excessive snow is exempt.

So, while insurance policies will pay out for flooding and overflows coming from the meltwater of thawing snow, a building collapsing from the weight of snow won’t be covered, nor will any damage caused by driving through snowy areas, or snow knocking trees or power lines.

It is important to remember that private insurance companies operate in a very different manner to the public CCS and all cases are treated independently in any case; therefore anyone affected is advised to contact their own supplier.

