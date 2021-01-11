I’M A CELEBRITY Bosses Secure Gwrych Castle For Next Series Amid Covid Fears and Australia Travel Uncertainty

Bosses at ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ have reportedly closed a deal to secure the use of Gwrych Castle, in North Wales again, for the 2021 series if it is needed, the same, new location they filmed the 2020 show, due to not being able to fly to Australia as normal with the pandemic rules.

-- Advertisement --



The show last November was the 20th-anniversary, and even with the change of location, it was very successful, with a huge viewing audience, so, according to The Sun, producers have taken the step to plan ahead, amid uncertainty over being able to go back to its normal home in the Australian jungle again this year, being completely ‘at the mercy’ of the virus.

A show inside source said, “Ultimately they are at the mercy of Covid-19 restrictions. Formally an agreement is in place for the use of Gwrych Castle this year. Should the show need to be held there again it has all got the green light”.

They continued, “A huge amount of work went into readying the building so the basics are all laid down and ready to go. The castle format ended up being a huge success for ITV and having a second series in Wales wouldn’t be a negative for them. But going back to Australia is what everyone wants and that is what everyone is working towards and hoping for”.

_________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “I’m A Celebrity Bosses Secure Gwrych Castle For Next Series Amid Covid Fears”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.