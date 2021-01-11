GERMAN And French Governments Admit Shock At Trump’s Twitter Ban calling it a Threat to Democracy



The German and French governments have both voiced their ‘shock’ over the Twitter ban on President Trump, saying that by doing so, Big Tech is a threat to democracy.

The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, speaking via a spokesman, called Twitter’s action “problematic”, adding, “This fundamental right can be intervened in, but according to the law and within the framework defined by legislators, not according to a decision by the management of social media platforms”.

Clement Beaune, the Junior Minister for European Union Affairs echoed Merkel’s sentiments, saying To Bloomberg TV tonight (Monday), “This should be decided by citizens, not by a CEO. There needs to be public regulation of big online platforms”.

Bruno Le Maire, the French Finance Minister also commented, “The digital oligarchy is one of the threats to democracy and should be reigned in by the state”.

In Poland, according to Poland In, on the subject of Big Tech banning somebody, they reported that “In the event of removal or blockage, a complaint can be sent to the platform, which will have 24 hours to consider it. Within 48 hours of the decision, the user will be able to file a petition to the court for the return of access. The court will consider complaints within seven days of receipt and the entire process is to be electronic”.

