Free Access to BBC Bitesize for BT and EE Customers

BT is offering free access to BBC Bitesize for customers via its three mobile network brands – EE, BT Mobile and Plusnet Mobile – meaning access to Bitesize content will not use up a customer’s data allowance.
BBC Bitesize online lessons, which provide structured lessons in maths and English for all year groups, as well as offering other curriculum material, will be accessible for free on EE from the end of this month as millions of children across the UK rely on internet-based lessons in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, while schools only remain open to vulnerable children or those of key workers.
“Supporting children and young people to continue their education is vital during this challenging time,” said Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.
“It is fantastic that BT and the BBC have joined forces to remove mobile data charges for BBC Bitesize for hundreds of thousands of families across the country.”
According to UK media watchdog Ofcom, some 880,000 families are reliant solely on mobile connections, and many of those will have data limitations.
BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “With the pandemic forcing schools to close again, we should not allow a lack of digital access to further impact children’s education.
“This is why I’m delighted we have agreed this partnership with BT to remove data charges when accessing the BBC’s brilliant Bitesize content.
“The BBC will continue to do all we can to ensure every child, whatever their circumstances, can continue to access vital educational materials during this time.”
BT said no registration will be required, with zero-rated access to educational Bitesize content through the BBC website and Bitesize app, which will be available to all contract and pay as you go customers of EE, BT Mobile and Plusnet Mobile in the UK.
BT consumer brands chief executive Marc Allera said: “We want to ensure that no child is left behind in their education as a result of this pandemic and recognise that we all have a role we can play to help families and carers continue their children’s education while schools are closed.”
