Free Access to BBC Bitesize for BT and EE Customers

BT is offering free access to BBC Bitesize for customers via its three mobile network brands – EE, BT Mobile and Plusnet Mobile – meaning access to Bitesize content will not use up a customer’s data allowance.

-- Advertisement --



BBC Bitesize online lessons, which provide structured lessons in maths and English for all year groups, as well as offering other curriculum material, will be accessible for free on EE from the end of this month as millions of children across the UK rely on internet-based lessons in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, while schools only remain open to vulnerable children or those of key workers.