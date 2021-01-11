FLUFFY CALF becomes family’s new pet after complications at birth meant she was born by a C-section and was not very well.

Honey as the family have called their new pet calf, has a very different life to most cows and spends her time curling up and watching the news with her dog siblings. Her parents are a Dexter heffer and a Charolais bull, which meant a C-section birth for the fluffy calf.

The Northmore family, from Cornwood, Ivybridge love animals and have numerous dogs, cats, horses, a goat and now a pet cow. Carolyn Northmore who works for South Moor Vets decided that the calf would make a great addition to the family after daughter Molly was furloughed, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carolyn said, “Molly’s got an inherent love of the animal,

“Molly took her under her wing and reared her. Molly didn’t give her a chance to die.”

Honey was only tiny when she was born, about the size of a terrier and is now loving life with her new family.

