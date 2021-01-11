First Lady Melania Trump Breaks Her Wall of Silence after ‘Vanishing’ From The Media.

America’s First Lady has been silent for some weeks but has today broken her silence by posting a statement to Twitter and unveiling a “path forward” for the country. In a 600-word essay published by the White House, the first lady said she was ‘disappointed and disheartened’ by the rampage which left five people dead as Trump supporters rampaged through Congress while it certified Joe Biden’s victory.

-- Advertisement --



Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, and White House social secretary Rickie Niceta submitted their resignations on Wednesday night, two weeks before president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Several other White House officials resigned following the failed insurrection inside the Capitol and Donald Trump’s failure to stop his supporters from rioting in the wake of his false claims of election fraud.

Ms Grisham had previously served as the White House communications director. “It has been an honour to serve the country in the [White House],” she said in a brief statement on Twitter. “I am very proud to have been a part of [Melania Trump’s] mission to help children everywhere and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First Lady Melania Trump Breaks Her Wall of Silence after ‘Vanishing’ From The Media”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.