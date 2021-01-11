THE first outbreak of the Covid pandemic in La Graciosa, an island that belongs to the province of Las Palmas, forces 50 people into isolation.

-- Advertisement --



The first outbreak of coronavirus that has been registered on the island of La Graciosa since the pandemic began has forced the isolation of three infected people and the 47 with whom they have had close contact, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

La Graciosa is part of the Chinijo archipelago together with the islets of Montaña Clara, Roque del Este, Roque del Oeste and Alegranza, all of which are part of the municipality of Teguise in Lanzarote, and has a population of 737 inhabitants.

La Graciosa, which is one of the last places in Europe with no asphalted roads, was one of the territories that during the de-escalation served as an outpost to the rest of Spain in the phase changes, since during the state of alarm, it did not suffer a single case of covid-19.

This summer an isolated contagion was detected in a peninsular tourist destination, but so far no outbreak had occurred among its population (an outbreak of three or more related cases is considered an outbreak).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First Covid Outbreak in La Graciosa Forces 50 People Into Isolation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.