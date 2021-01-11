Financial Inclusion Progress as Rural Towns Get Cash Points

FINANCIAL INCLUSION progress as 33 rural towns in Almeria get cash points to help prevent residents having to travel to perform basic bank operations.

Banking exclusion has grown in recent years as small towns have seen residents leave for the coast. This in turn has meant less people using local branches of banks, which have then closed due to lack of use, leaving the remaining residents having to travel long distances to take out cash and pay bills. Since 2008 over 40 per cent of Almeria’s bank branches have closed.

The Almeria Provincial Council has now delivered on their Program to Combat Financial Exclusion and 33 towns now have new cash points installed. This includes, Cobdar, Fuente Victoria , Laroya, Lijar, Lucar, Partaloa, Benizalon, Almocita, Turrillas, Bentarique, Olula de astro, Las Tres Villas, and Albanchez amongst other towns.

