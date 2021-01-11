FIFTEEN young people trained as Geriatrics Auxiliaries in Huercal-Overa in Almeria.

The aim of the training was to both help young people into employment and help fill a gap, as there is a growing need for people to look after the elderly.

The fifteen newly qualified Geriatrics Auxiliaries, were presented with their diplomas on January 4 by Domingo Fernández, the mayor of Huercal-Overa. The training has been a great success and was provided in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce of Almeria.

The students learnt about care for the elderly including nutrition, dependency and hygiene. It is hoped the course will return for a second edition.

