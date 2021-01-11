English Premiership Rugby Clubs Take Two-Week Break Over French Authorities Covid Concerns.

England’s Premiership rugby union clubs have decided to take a two-week, mid-season break organisers said after it was announced earlier on Monday, January 11, that both the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments were being suspended because of coronavirus concerns raised by French authorities.

-- Advertisement --



There had already been much speculation the Premiership might bring forward fixtures in England’s top-flight to fill the gap caused by the suspension of the upcoming two rounds of European pool fixtures in January.

However, a statement issued by Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs said, quote: “The welfare of everyone involved in Premiership Rugby is crucial to us and this break in the season gives us the chance to hand some much-needed rest to our hard-working players, management, staff and match officials. The Gallagher Premiership Rugby season will return – as scheduled — on Friday 29 January when Bristol Bears host Bath Rugby live on BT Sport.”

French authorities said the Covid-19 pandemic meant it was “too great a public health risk” for French teams to play, with the French government directed the country’s rugby clubs not to take part in the European competitions until “February at least”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “English Premiership Rugby Clubs Take Two-Week Break Over French Authorities Covid Concerns”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.