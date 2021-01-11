Elche graffiti-writers traced

ELCHE’S Policia Local have identified the four graffiti-artists who spray-painted a tunnel at the Elche-Parque railway station.

Each of the four now faces a fine of up to €2,500 and a nine-year prison term after they were traced thanks to collaboration between the Policia Nacional and the Policia Local’s specialist Graphics and Vandalism Unit.

After several months of analysis, the unit submitted a calligraphy report to the Policia Nacional, attributing authorship of the graffiti and leading to the four arrests.

Until the creation of the Policia Local’s Graphics and Vandalism Unit, tracking down and charging graffiti-writers was limited by the absence of official expert report, Elche city hall explained.

