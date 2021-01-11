ELCHE calls in the Army after Covid outbreak in nursing home

The specialist biological hazard division of the Army, NBQ, has been called in to disinfect a nursing home in Altabix in Elche after a Covid outbreak resulted in almost 25 per cent of residents and staff being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The outbreak began on December 29 after a staff member tested positive for Covid, and the Association for the Rights and Welfare of the Elderly announced in a statement on Sunday, January 10, that they intend to lodge a complaint against the Ministry of Health because the centre wasn’t disinfected earlier.

Experts in biological control were finally deployed to the centre on January 10, where they began by disinfecting bedrooms before moving on to the communal areas of the centre.

Earlier this month, family member of residents of the Altabiz residence were up in arms as the centre had been left without a doctor for more than two weeks due to a Covid outbreak in a day centre in which he worked.

