Drivers Fined as Oldham Beauty Spot Flooded with Visitors

DRIVERS have been fined as Oldham beauty spot is flooded with visitors, despite third national lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions.

Dovestone Reservoir located on the edge of the Peak District National Park and Oldham has been yet again flooded with visitors as they ignore lockdown rules, and head out to see the snow.

Many drivers returned to their cars over the weekend to find they had been hit with parking fines as vehicles were abandoned on double yellows. Social media was abound with posts saying the Dovestone beauty spot was ‘rammed’, and that the roads were filling up with people trying to park. Groups were also spotted walking in the area.

Keep Dovestone Litter Free took to Twitter to warn people and Tweeted, “If you are thinking of coming to Dovestone be aware the car park is filling rapidly and cars and people are sliding all over the place.” In reply to the warning a person tweeted, “Wtf is wrong with people?!”

