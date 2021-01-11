DESPITE earlier reports that the Fundacion San Jose Obrero hostel-camp in Guardamar had been sold, the deal has fallen through.

According to the local Spanish media, an agent apparently acting in the name of the Orihuela-Alicante diocese changed the conditions and price at the last moment, prompting the Alicante development group who allegedly intended to buy the property for €2 million to withdraw.

-- Advertisement --



The site was used for decades as a hostel-camp for children from the Colegio San Jose Obrero and, always according to the same media sources, the money raised from its sale was to be used for improvements at the centre’s principal installations in San Isidro (Orihuela).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Done deal undone in Guardamar.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.