DONALD Trump’s Golf Course Bedminster Loses 2022 US PGA Championship after the PGA of America voted to move the PGA Championship away from the Trump National Golf Club.
The course in New Jersey had been due to host the major in 2022, and this decision comes less than a week after supporters of the US President staged a riot at the US Capitol.
Jim Richerson, the PGA of America President, did not explicitly reference events in Washington DC in a statement announcing the move.
He said: “It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand, it would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programmes and sustain the longevity of our mission.
“Our board has thus made the decision to exercise our right to terminate the contract to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster.”
It is the second time in six years the PGA has moved an event away from a course owned by Donald Trump after the 2015 Grand Slam of Golf, which was due to be held at the Trump National in Los Angeles, was cancelled after Mr Trump, then just a presidential candidate, made controversial remarks about Mexican immigrants.
In response to the announcement, the Trump Organisation said: “We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision,” a statement read.
“This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement.
“As an organisation, we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster.”
