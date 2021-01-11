Donald Trump Fans Favourite Social Media Site Parler DISAPPEARS From the Internet

Donald Trumps Favourite Social Media Site Parler Disappears From the Internet.

Donald Trump fans’ favoured social media site Parler has disappeared from the internet just after tech giants Amazon, Apple and Google all pulled the plug over ‘posts inciting violence’.

Right-wing social media site Parler has disappeared from the web. Trump fans favourite social media site also vanished from the Apple and Google app stores after tech giants cut ties with the platform in the wake of the deadly mob attack at the US Capitol.

According to www.isitdownrightnow.com, Parler went offline shortly after 3 am EST after Amazon booted the platform off its web hosting service, The site is effectively off-line now until it can find a new web host.

Hailed by Donald Trump supporters as a conservative-friendly alternative to Twitter, the site was seen as a magnet for the far-right and was accused by Apple, Google and Amazon of continuing to allow messages inciting violence after Wednesday’s riot.

After first suspending it, the Parler app itself was removed by Apple and Google recently.

