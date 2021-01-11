Dog and puppies thrown into the sea in a bag

THE Verdemar environmentalist group in the Campo de Gibraltar area has reported the intentional drowning of a dog and her puppies found on Palmones Beach, in Los Barrios, Cadiz.

A bag containing the bodies was found on the morning of Sunday, January 10, and while condemning the heinous actions, Verdemar admitted that it was probably impossible to find out who had thrown them into the sea.

A resident in the area found them on the beach, but it is not known whether they were dumped nearby or could have been washed onto the shore by the storm from a more distant area.

The fact that they were wrapped up could be, the group says, could be simply because the person who dumped them did not want their car to get dirty.

Police and Guardia Civil have said that anyone who has knowledge of such activities should inform the authorities so it can be stopped.

