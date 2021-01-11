Dangerous terrorist suspects arrested in Barcelona

NATIONAL POLICE arrested two Libyans and a Moroccan, who had arrived in Barcelona with the intention of preparing terrorist attacks.

According to sources from the National Police fight against terrorism, the detainees were extremely dangerous and formed a commando. In fact, two of them were on the list of ex-combatants who left for Syria to join ISIL.

Analysts point out that ex-combatants are “the most dangerous” since they return from areas where they have already carried out violent actions and have military training.

According to sources from the investigation, the police were working on the hypothesis that they were preparing a terrorist attack in Spain, although they have not been able to specify if their action was imminent or the target that they may have been planning to attack.

The detainees were captured without being given the chance to resist, as the police operation was very quick. Documents relevant to the investigation and computers have been seized for analysis. The information which facilitated the arrests came from Algeria.

The detainees are due to appear in the National Court.

