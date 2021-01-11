DANA damage repaired in Orihuela Costa

REPAIRS have begun on subsidence at the La Glea promenade in Orihuela Costa.

Its three affected areas are mainly pedestrian zones between Calle Rambla del Nacimiento and Calle Ruben Dario that were damaged during the DANA storms of September 2019.

Orihuela Infrastructures councillor Angel Noguera, who recently visited Paseo de La Glea, explained that town hall had been “saturated” with repairs following the storms.

Matters were further complicated during lockdown, Noguera said.

“We understand the inconvenience the delay has caused but now the time has come for repairs so that the Paseo will be able to look the way it should once more,” he pledged.

