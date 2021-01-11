Cyril Abiteboul Departs Renault F1 Ahead of Alpine Rebranding in 2021

RENAULT F1 team director Cyril Abiteboul departs Renault with immediate effect ahead of the team’s rebranding as Alpine in 2021.

Laurent Rossi, who was already Director of Strategy and Business Development of Groupe Renault, has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Alpine brand, effective January 11, 2021.

Rossi will take charge of Alpine Cars, Sport, F1 and competition activities. He will report to Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Renault.

Following his departure, Cyril Abiteboul said in a brief statement: “I would like to thank the Groupe Renault for having trusted me for many years, particularly with the relaunch and reconstruction of the team since 2016. The solid foundations of the racing team and the entities in France and England built over these years, the strategic evolution of the sport towards a more economically sustainable model, and more recently the Alpine project which provides a renewed sense of meaning and dynamism, all point to a very fine trajectory. I would like to thank Luca de Meo for involving me in the construction of the Alpine Business Unit and I wish the new structure every success.”

Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Renault said: “I would like to warmly thank Cyril for his tireless involvement, which notably led the Renault F1 Team from the penultimate place in 2016 to the podiums last season. His remarkable work in F1 since 2007 allows us to look to the future, with a strong team and the new Alpine F1 Team identity to conquer the podiums this year.”

