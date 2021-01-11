Cricket Fans Thrown Out Of Stadium For Racially Abusing Indian Team

CRICKET fans thrown out of stadium during match for racially abusing the visiting Indian team

Six spectators were removed from the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on day four of the third Test on Sunday, January 10, after the visiting team from India accused fans of shouting racial abuse at them for the second consecutive day. Cricket Australia and New South Wales Police have launched an investigation into the incident and vowed to take the “strongest measures” against those involved.

Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj complained to match referee David Boon about hearing racial slurs from spectators on Saturday, and on Sunday a similar incident took place.

Indian bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin, said:

“It is definitely not acceptable in this day and age. This must definitely be dealt with iron-fist and we must make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

Australia coach Justin Langer said he was disappointed at the behaviour of the fans.

“It’s one of my greatest pet hates in life that people think they can come to a sporting event and abuse or say whatever they like. I hated it as a player and I hate it as a coach. It’s really sad to see it happen in Australia,” he said.

