COVID infection numbers continue to surge in Spain in spite of national restrictions

The Department of Health has released grim new data on Monday, January 11, which shows that the number of new Covid-19 infections has jumped by 61,422 over the weekend. In addition, the death toll due to coronavirus has grown by 401 since Friday, January 8. Spain has registered a total of 2,111782 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and has sadly seen a death toll of 51,874 people.

-- Advertisement --



More worrying still is the R rate in the country, which has leaped from 350 to 435 cases per 100,000 inhabitants since Friday.

The past 48 hours has been the worst weekend in Spain of the entire pandemic, with an average of more than 30,000 positives per day; before this, the highest daily number of new infections stood at 26,000. Furthermore, the figures are in all likelihood even higher, as ten communities affected by Storm Filomena were unable to carry out the regular number of Covid tests.

Worldwide, more than 90 million cases of coronavirus cases have been registered, according to the latest figures from John Hopkins University, with a grim death toll of 1.9 million since the first death of the pandemic registered in Wuhan in China in November 2019.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid Infection Numbers Continue To Surge In Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.