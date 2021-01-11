Council extends use of public roads for hospitality sector to help economic recovery.

ALMUÑECAR Council has agreed to extend the use of public roads as ‘terraces’ for tables and chairs until May 9 to help the economic recovery of the town.

Delegate councillor of urbanism and activities, Javier Garcia, explained: “Given the current scenario of the persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the critical situation in the hospitality sector in our municipality, we feel this is appropriate to contribute to the economic recovery of the sector.”

