CHINA allows WHO experts enter the country after previously denying them

In a dramatic about-turn, the Chinese government has decided to allow experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to enter the country in order to examine the origins of the coronavirus. The National Health Commission in China announced on Monday, January 11 that the team is expected to arrive on Thursday, January 14, but that it was still working on “necessary procedures and relevant concrete plans.”

-- Advertisement --



WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has often been accused of being ‘pro-China,’ said he was “disappointed” that their previous trip to Wuhan had been cancelled.

“I am very disappointed with this news, given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute,” he said.

Although China has confirmed that the WHO experts will be meeting with scientists to discuss the coronavirus, it is not yet known if the WHO representatives will be travelling to Wuhan, the city where the first Covid-19 case was detected in 2019.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “China Allows WHO Experts Enter The Country”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.