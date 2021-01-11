Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Dies From Covid After Patient Coughs On Him.

A plastic surgeon in the celebrity city of Beverly Hills has died from COVID-19- and it appears to be entirely because he was able to keep working on patients during a pandemic.

Dr Payman Simoni, who made many appearances on “The Doctors” show passed away while hospitalised in L.A. According to family sources, he contracted the virus while performing a cosmetic procedure on a patient who turned out to be COVID positive.

According to his family, he was hovering over the maskless woman when she coughed directly into his face. He had his mask on, however, he was covered in spray, he contacted the office a few days later to inform them she had tested positive for COVID. Dr Simoni then went into quarantine and began experiencing symptoms — shortness of breath, etc. Within days, he was on a ventilator at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The hospital said that Dr Simoni was eventually placed in a medically induced coma as his lungs started failing but he sadly died on Friday from a brain haemorrhage. It is understood that Dr Simoni was performing a lip injection on a woman last month, an elective procedure. She was temperature checked and filled out a COVID questionnaire but was not tested for the disease. -- Advertisement --





