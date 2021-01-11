CAPITOL POLICE CHIEF Claims The Pentagon Refused His Request For The National Guard to be on standby last Wednesday in case of any trouble
John Falcicchio, the chief of staff for D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, recalled how Sund kept repeating “The situation is dire. Literally, this guy is on the phone, I mean, crying out for help. It’s burned in my memories”, but Pentagon chiefs have denied Capitol Police ever making any request before the event.
Jonathan Hoffman, a Pentagon spokesman said during a press conference, “We rely on Capitol Police and federal law enforcement to provide an assessment of the situation, and based on that assessment that they had, they believed they had sufficient personnel and did not make a request”.
Sund offered his resignation the day after the riots, which was quickly accepted, and, under pressure from lawmakers, Stenger and Irving also resigned.
