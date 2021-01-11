Britain Endures Its Deadliest Week in the Crisis So Far.

Coronavirus figures on the increase all across the United Kingdom.

The UK coronavirus death toll increased by 523 just hours before Matt Hancocks press conference. NHS England updated its daily coronavirus death toll, as well as the Health Departments from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The country could face a stricter coronavirus lockdown imminently, amid reports rules could be tightened by concerned government ministers. There have been a further 1,793 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 171,574.

NHS England reported a further 489 COVID-19 hospital deaths occurring over 20 dates. 376 were reported last Monday, 318 two weeks ago & 190 three weeks ago. Public Health Wales reported another 17 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 3,981.

In Scotland, one death was recorded, with 1,782 new cases (people positive) reported, giving a total of 151,548. Scotland’s death toll now stands at 4,969- there were 16 deaths in Northern Ireland.

Support bubbles to be continued

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has categorically ruled out an end to the support bubble system in the face of rising coronavirus infection rates, allaying the fears of many that the policy was about to be scrapped.

Support and childcare bubbles allow adults living alone or single parents living with children under the age of 18 to join up with one other household, essentially becoming one single household. Introduced in June, the system allowed people in one bubble to visit each other indoors, ignore the two-metre rule and stay overnight – as if they were all living under the same roof.

It means elderly people living alone can bubble up with an adult son or daughter, also allowing them to spend time with any grandchildren in the home and share childcare responsibilities. It was rumoured that support bubbles could be scrapped following comments by vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi on Monday morning that all measures are under review.

