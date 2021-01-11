Richard Branson’s Mother Dies From Covid Aged 96.

Richard Branson’s mum Eve has died with Covid at the age of 96, he confirmed today. Posting on Twitter, the Virgin Group founder wrote: ‘I’m sorry to share that, sadly like a lot of people’s mums and dads right now in these days of Covid, my mum Eve has also passed away.’

He went on to say that she was a ‘wonderful woman who taught me the value of hard work and entrepreneurship. Rather than mourn her loss, I wanted to celebrate her wonderful life and the joy she brought to so many.’

He added that his sister Vanessa and nephew Louis stayed by her side before her death and she entertained them and her nurses with ‘tales from her life and much laughter over glasses of whisky’.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

