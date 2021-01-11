ESTEPONA Council is creating a new 8,000 square metre public green area by the Arroyo Enmedio in the western suburbs of the municipality.

This new space has several different areas, including a meadow, a wooded area and a square. The park is structured through pedestrian paths and has vegetation made up of trees and other shrub and carpet species.

-- Advertisement --



It is planned that residents can relax in a square with street furniture, a fitness circuit for outdoor sports and a pergola that will provide shady areas together with picnic tables.

The execution of this new park has been the responsibility of the builders responsible for the urban development of this area of ​​Estepona, so it has not entailed any cost to the municipal coffers.

The park will be connected to the future expansion project of the Arroyo Enmedio sports area which will include the construction of two new seven-a-side football pitches, one made of natural grass and the other artificial, as well as four artificial-grass five a side football pitches, which will complement the already existing natural-grass 11-a-side football pitch.

The project also includes the expansion of the current changing rooms and the construction of auxiliary facilities such as a multipurpose gym, a warehouse and a reception office.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brand new public park with expanded sports facilities”.