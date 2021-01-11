BORIS Johnson has broken his own lockdown rules by cycling 7 miles from Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing huge backlash after being spotted by several people while out for a cycle with an entourage of security personnel on the Olympic Park on Sunday afternoon, January 10. Although he was reported to be wearing a mask, the UK PM was still seven miles from Downing Street and in clear violation of his own Covid order to exercise only in your own local area.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson declined to explain to the Standard why the Prime Minister had travelled all the way to Stratford, but did say that the Prime Minister noted that the Olympic Park appeared very busy.

“He did note how busy the park was and he commented on it at the meeting last night,” the spokesperson said.

“He was concerned about if people were following the rules and was concerned after his cycle ride around the park.”

