THE body of a young Moroccan man was found on a beach in Ceuta, the Guardia Civil have reported.

-- Advertisement --



It appears that the illegal immigrant attempted to swim to the Spanish enclave in North Africa and drown in the attempt.

The Guardia Civil have said that the man, aged between 20 and 30, was wearing a wetsuit to protect himself from the low temperature of the sea and explained that the body was found on Chorrillo Beach by some people who were walking in the area.

His body was taken to the local morgue where an autopsy will be carried out.

Meanwhile, another 10 Moroccan immigrants managed to swim to the city after skirting the border breakwater that separates the Moroccan coast from the Spanish coast.

According to the Guardia Civil, they jumped from the coastal point closest to the Tarajal beach in Ceuta. They were arrested when they reached the beach and were confirmed to be in good health.

They will now have to spend a period of confinement in an industrial warehouse that has been authorized by the Ceuta government for use to ensure coronavirus health measures.

Three more swam back to their country of origin after failing to achieve their objective.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Body of Moroccan immigrant found on Ceuta beach”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.