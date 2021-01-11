Bodies of father and son found in Malaga apartment

NATIONAL POLICE have opened an investigation into the death of a father and son whose bodies were found in their home in Carretera de Cadiz, Malaga.

According to a report in local Spanish daily Diario Sur, the bodies were on the floor of a room, but there are no signs of violence, and it is believed that the men, aged 84 and 53, could have died of natural causes several days earlier. However, an autopsy will be carried out to confirm this hypothesis.

The bodies were found on Saturday, January 9, by the son of the younger man, who went to the house when he didn’t hear from them.

He called the 1122 emergency services, and Local and National Police attended the scene, as well as paramedics.

The coroner came to remove the bodies which were transferred to the Malaga Institute of Legal Medicine. Tests were carried out, to determine whether they had coronavirus.

It appears that the younger man died first, and that his father, unable to do anything to help him, died two days later.

