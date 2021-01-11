Bobby Davro ‘Heartbroken’ as Dad Bill Dies After Care Home Visit Ban.

Actor and comedian Bobby Davro has spoken of his grief as he said he’d lost his “hero” dad just months after Bill Nankeville was moved into a care home. The TV star said he has been left devastated as his “hero” dad Bill Nankeville passed away at the age of 95 after coronavirus forced them apart during 2020.

Paying tribute to his beloved dad in a moving message on Twitter, he wrote: “Today I lost my best friend and my hero. The most wonderful human being I have ever known. I’m so proud of him. He was GB mile champion and represented his country in two Olympic games but to me, he was just “Dad”. I will miss him so very much and I will love him forever. Sleep well dad. I love you to the moon and back.”

Bobby also revealed that he kept his dad’s spirits up with regular phone calls but had struggled to get used to not seeing his dad during the pandemic.

