BioNTech: Successful Trials of mRNA Vaccine against Multiple Sclerosis

GERMAN pharmacist BioNTech, which developed one of the approved covid-19 vaccines together with US-based Pfizer, announces successful trials of mRNA vaccine against multiple sclerosis.

The company has published the first data on the preclinical application of the principle behind its covid-19 vaccine to treat autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis.

In a study published on Friday (January 8) in the journal Science, the company indicates that it has succeeded in developing an mRNA vaccine tested in “complex models of multiple sclerosis in mice” in which suppression of the disease has been detected.

The new approach “addresses the key challenges in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as the induction of systemic immunosuppression,” added BioNTech about a study in which it is collaborating with several research centres at the University Medical Centre of the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz (central Germany).

The company said this is the first application of its mRNA technology to achieve antigen-specific immunomodulation of autoimmune diseases.

BioNTech notes that the pre-clinical candidate vaccine “did not suppress functional immune responses against antigens other than myelin” and therefore addressed “one of the key challenges in autoimmune therapy in pre-clinical studies, the induction of non-specific systemic immune suppression”.

In the case of the covid-19 vaccine from the German pharmaceutical company, which used the American company Pfizer for its development, mRNAs are used to produce the SARS-CoV-2 S-protein (Spike), the key that the coronavirus needs to enter the cell.

Multiple sclerosis is known as the “thousand-sided” disease, due to its heterogeneous symptoms. It is autoimmune and neurodegenerative and manifests itself mainly between the ages of 20 and 40, affecting more women than men: three out of every four patients are women.

