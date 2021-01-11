GERMAN company BioNTech aims to produce two billion vaccine doses in 2021, significantly raising the production forecast for its Covid-19 vaccine for this year.

The company is now assuming a production capacity of two billion vaccine doses, the company announced on Monday (January 11) in an investor presentation.

So far, BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer had targeted up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021. The new assessment is based on a continuous improvement of the processes and an expansion of the existing plants as well as on the fact that more suppliers and contract manufacturers could be won.

The upward revision of the forecast is also due to the fact that each vial produced by Pfizer can give six doses, instead of five as estimated by the company.

“We now consider that we can potentially deliver around 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, based on the new protocol that provides for 6 doses per vial,” BioNTech said.

The six-dose vial using special syringes was approved by the European Medicines Agency (Coreper) last week.

The Commission, meanwhile, said it had secured another 300 million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate 150 million Europeans.

