BEST WISHES From The Euro Weekly News To Tibbi Aquila And All At La Scala Marbella restaurant



Here at The Euro Weekly News, we were all saddened to see the post on Facebook from Tibbi Aquila, the wonderful owner of La Scala Italian restaurant in Marbella, saying that members of his staff had tested positive for coronavirus and they would be closing the restaurant for two weeks.

We know Tibbi has taken every precaution to protect his staff, with regular PCR tests, staff always wearing face masks in the restaurant, and going to great lengths to abide by all the Covid-19 restrictions, with social-distancing in place at all times, but sadly the virus is out there and can attack anybody at any time without warning.

This is a sad reflection of the current situation, and of course, Tibbi is only thinking of the welfare of his staff and his customers first and foremost, by closing the doors temporarily.

Tibbi is a well-known pillar of the local community, and we would like to wish him and his staff all a very speedy recovery, and we wait for La Scala, one of the most beautiful Italian restaurants on the Costa del Sol, to come back bigger, better, and stronger than ever.

Love from Michel, Steven, Nicki, and all the staff at The Euro Weekly News x

