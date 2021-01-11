Benalmadena Council to distribute 20,000 free masks

The mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas; and deputy mayor, Elena Galán, announced that the Council will begin a new distribution of surgical masks to educational centres, the elderly, the unemployed and various social groups.

“We will distribute 20,000 surgical masks among the groups that may find it most difficult to access this resource, by way of anticipating and promoting preventive measures as following the Christmas holidays, the number of Covid-19 cases is likely to increase”, explained the mayor.

A percentage of the 20,000 masks will be distributed in the Infant, Primary and Secondary educational centres, and their distribution will be organized by the management of each centre.

In addition, local associations such as ABAD, Afesol, AFAB, Cudeca, Asís, Red Cross, Caritas Arroyo de la Miel and AECC will also receive masks to supply to those who most need assistance as well those elderly in care homes.

“We will also organize a distribution among the unemployed, with three collection points: Mayor’s Office in the Town Hall in Benalmadena Pueblo, the House of Culture and the Bil-Bil Castle,” Navas added.

