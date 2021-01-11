KOREAN artificial sun sets world record at 100 million degrees, for 20 seconds.

The world record means that mankind is one step closer to realising nuclear fusion energy. The Korean artificial sun officially named the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR), managed to heat and keep the plasma at 100 million degrees for a whole 20 seconds.

The program aims to create the type of reaction that occurs in the sun, and ultimately could one day be used for power. Previous records had only managed eight seconds at the same temperature. The project is a joint research initiative between the Seoul National University and Columbia University of the United States at the Korea Institute of Fusion.

