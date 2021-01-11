Andalucia’s mobility and other restrictions clarified

Mobility restrictions and other Covid measures in place in Andalucia from January 11 to 25 have been clearly outlined by Nerja Town Hall Foreigners Department.

Mobility

– You can travel to any province in Andalucia, which are:

Malaga, Granada, Almeria, Cadiz, Seville, Cordoba, Huelva and Jaen. This also means that you can go to any airport in these provinces.

– You cannot leave the Andalucia region.

Exceptions only for justified reasons like medical visits, working, appointments with

public administrations offices, having a flight, ferry or train.

– You can’t go to Gibraltar.

– You cannot go to the town of Añora in Cordoba province.

– Curfew is from 10 pm to 6 am,

– Only gatherings of a maximum six persons are allowed.

Shops

Shops must close at 8pm.

Bars and Restaurants

Bars and restaurants must close at 6 pm.

A takeaway service is permitted with collections from the premises up to 9.30pm and deliveries until 11.30pm.

Cafes

Cafes should close at 8pm but cannot serve alcoholic drinks from 6pm to 8pm.

Take away service is as above.

Schools

Schools will be open as normal.

Universities

Online classes only in Jaen, Almeria and Jerez.

Nerja Town Hall Foreigners Department is open Monday to Thursday, from 10am to 12.30pm and an appointment can be made by calling 952 548 401 or by emailing: extranjeros@nerja.es

